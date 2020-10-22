NEET aspirants allege discrepancies in marks

They appeal to NTA to supply them an office copy of the OMR sheet

Days after the announcement of results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020), many students from across the country are complaining about “discrepancies” in their marks.

A few candidates who have reportedly contacted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to report the same allege that they haven’t received any support.

In Anantapur district, Narreddy Pedavemannagari Siva Prakash Reddy, who had appeared for the examination conducted on September 13, is facing a similar quandary, and suspects that his Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet has been tampered with.

‘Huge difference’

“When I checked my OMR sheet and the answer key released by the NTA on its official website on October 6, I got a score of 639 out of 720 marks. But, in the final results declared on October 16, the score card showed only 419 marks, a difference of 220 marks,” Siva Prakash told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Since we had not downloaded the OMR sheet on October 6, we had visited the NTA website to recheck the OMR sheet after the results were declared. But it was completely different. It was not my brother’s OMR sheet,” alleged Siva Prakash’s sister Vineetha.

She said that they had compared her brother’s OMR with that of his friend’s and found that Siva Prakash’s OMR was not original.

‘Nil response’

“The OMR has been tampered with,” Ms. Vineetha alleged. “The multiple mails to the NTA, requesting for an office copy of my brother’s OMR have evoked nil response,” she alleged.

Reports of students pointing out discrepancies have surfaced from many places.

Venkata Vineela of Nandyal in Kurnool district had earlier told the media that as per the final key, she should have scored 550 marks. “But in the final results, I scored only 113 marks,” she lamented.

Similarly, Sai Akshay of Chennai had alleged that his OMR sheet had been manipulated and that he was awarded zero marks. K.S. Manoj, a student from Coimbatore, alleged that his OMR sheet had been tampered with.

It may noted here that Mridul Rawat, who had been declared “failed” as per the mark-sheet issued by the NTA, later emerged all-India topper in the ST category after he challenged the result and re-checked his OMR sheet.

Siva Prakash said the NTA should respond and provide them with the official copy of the OMR sheet for revaluation.