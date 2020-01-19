‘Need an institution to shore up linguistic scholarship’

To shore up linguistic scholarship there is an urgent need to set up a school of languages or some such institution akin to that and either the government, universities or prestigious institutions should initiate the task, Dupati (Emesco) Vijay Kumar has suggested.

Addressing a gathering after receiving the 16th annual literary award of Lok Nayak Foundation (LNF) here on Saturday, he said scholarship was in decline and the ability to restore an ancient text by scrutinising it was on the wane in Telugu society. To restore it, after Class V students should be taught English, Telugu and Sanskrit exclusively for 10 years.

Mr. Vijay Kumar suggested that people like Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman of Official Language Commission and president of LNF, who is close to the Chief Minister should take it up and universities and educationalists like Lavu Rathaiah, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award should also think about it.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges A.V. Sesha Sai and K. Vijayalakshmi presented the awards to Mr. Vijay Kumar and Chairman of Vignan Group of Institutions Rathaiah.

Mr. Sesha Sai underlined the importance of mother tongue and literature and arts as they kindle goodness and humanitarian values and foster an atmosphere of peace. The greatness of Telugu was acknowledged by Tamil scholars like Appayya Deekshitulu and Subrahmanya Bharati, he recalled. He lauded the consistent service of Dr. Lakshmi Prasad to Telugu, arts and culture.

The literary award comprising ₹2 lakh and the lifetime award ₹1 lakh are presented every year on January 18 commemorating the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and poet Harivanshrai Bachchan.

Justice Vijayalakshmi said presenting the awards to two persons who hailed from literary and education fields was eminently justified. Recalling the values fostered by NTR, she said he spotted his guru who was instrumental in his love of Telugu language at film function, paid his respects and seated him in the first row.

Mr. Rathaiah suggested people who were rendering noble services to the orphans or other sections of society should be identified and honoured by LNF. He traced his fame to his struggle to earn a living but said he never compromised on values.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad lauded the vision of Mr. Rathaiah and the publishing record of Mr. Vijay Kumar during the past three decades.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy spoke on the importance given to healthy food and physical exercise by Mr. Rathaiah.