NDA will win at least 150 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, says Jana Sena leader

The YSRCP government gave ten rupees in the name of welfare schemes but took away thousands of rupees from people as taxes and fines, says Duggisetty Sujay Babu

Published - May 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party leader Duggisetty Sujay Babu addressing the media in Nellore on Friday.

Jana Sena Party leader Duggisetty Sujay Babu addressing the media in Nellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Nellore city president Duggisetty Sujay Babu has expressed confidence that the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win more than 150 of the total 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The alliance candidates would win all the 10 Assembly constituencies in the undivided Nellore district, Mr. Sujay Babu told the media here on May 10 (Friday).

TDP candidates Ponguru Narayana and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy are contesting from Nellore City and Nellore Rural Assembly seats respectively.

“Be it the poor, middle class or the rich, every section of the society is unhappy with the YSRCP rule. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after coming to power, forgot about the development of the State. His government gave ten rupees in the name of welfare schemes but took away thousands of rupees from the people in the form of taxes, price hikes and fines,” said Mr. Sujay Babu.

The YSRCP government had increased power tariffs eight times in the last five years and levied garbage collection taxes, he pointed out.

The JSP leader said that the alliance parties would form the government, ushering in development for all communities. “The NDA government, if voted to power, will bring in an industrial revolution,” he said.

The YSRCP government had driven away many industries set up during the Chief Ministerial tenure of N. Chandrababu Naidu from the State, he alleged and urged the people to end the “evil administration” of the YSRCP.

Mr. Sujay Babu said the people of Nellore were lucky to have TDP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, adding that the latter had provided free facilities such as education, medicine and drinking water to the people.

