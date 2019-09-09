NCLT’s Amaravati Benchcoming up at Mangalagiri

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is setting up Amaravati Bench in the APIIC IT Park at Mangalagiri in Guntur district to exclusively adjudicate on the matters pertaining to the Companies Act, 2013 (CA-2013) in Andhra Pradesh.

Hitherto, the NCLT Bench in Hyderabad has combined jurisdiction over Telangana and A.P. Amaravati Bench has been recently carved out and is temporarily functioning at the office of NCLT-Hyderabad as it has no building and infrastructure of its own in the Capital city of A.P. post-bifurcation.

Amaravati Bench will be shortly shifting to its office at Mangalagiri which is under construction. Once completed, NCLT starts functioning fully from the Capital of A.P. and is likely to eventually move to the proposed Justice City which is divided into two parts: one in which the permanent High Court of Andhra Pradesh and its associated wings will be located and the other having amenities for judges, judicial officers and advocate fraternity.

The NCLT’s Amaravati Bench is one of the two Benches sanctioned by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Bench coming up at Indore in Madhya Pradesh being the second one. Former district judge from Odisha, K. Mohammed Ajmal has been appointed as the Member Judicial of Amaravati Bench.