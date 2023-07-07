NCC Naval units of A.P., Telangana launch sailing expedition in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir

July 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

About 100 cadets of NCC Naval units of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the Whaler Sailing and Windsurfing Expedition being organised in the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. The Naval units of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Narsapuram, Nellore and Vijayawada from Andhra Pradesh are participating in the 10-day camp that began on Thursday, said Captain R. Srinivas Rao.

The objective of the expedition was to provide the cadets with first-hand experience in the art of sailing without propulsion thus enabling them to develop their skills and knowledge in various facets of sailing. The expedition will have four whaler boats and two windsurfers, with the cadets from various educational institutions of the two States covering a distance of 210 kilometres in the dam, he said.

“The expedition also aims to promote the spirit of unity and teamwork among the Naval NCC Cadets. Students and staff will engage in various social activities, interact with the locals and foster a sense of social responsibility and cultural exchange,” he added.

Commander Bharat Bhushan is coordinating with the cadets of the two States. Field tours would also be conducted during the camp, Mr. Srinivas Rao said.