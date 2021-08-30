Navaneetha seva launched at Tirumala temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) formally launched the Navaneetha seva at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday on the eve of Sri Krishna Janmastami festival.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and Srivari Seva volunteers carried vessels filled with butter in a grand procession from the Gosala (cow shed) and handed it over to the priests for use inside the hill temple.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the curd derived from the milk of indigenous cow breeds is later churned for butter using conventional methods. The event will be a regular affair that shall be observed daily with the help of Srivari sevaks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jawahar Reddy donated a silver vessel weighing over 1 kg for use in the new seva. Senior and junior pontiffs of the temple took part in the religious event.