Nara Rohit stages sit-in against deragatory remarks

Actor Nara Rohit staged a sit-in near the ‘samadhis’ of the parents of N. Chandrababu Naidu at Naravaripalle in Chittoor district on Sunday, in protest against the alleged derogatory remarks made on the TDP national president in the Assembly.

Mr. Rohit condemned the YSRCP leaders, saying that the character assassination of the former Chief Minister’s family members was not acceptable.

Mr. Rohit, son of Mr. Naidu’s brother Rammurthy Naidu, asserted that the Nandamuri family had never interfered in the politics even from the days of the NTR regime. “There were never any instances of corruption allegations against the family members. Mr. Naidu and his family members have always stood for discipline and remained examples for the TDP cadres,” he said.

Mr. Rohit said that Bhuveneswari, wife of Mr. Naidu, had never interfered in politics.

“She has never crossed the threshold of her home. Yet, the YSRCP leaders did not hesitate to make derogatory comments on her. How can the ruling party leaders make such remarks just for political gain?” he asked.