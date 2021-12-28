Nara Lokesh lauds Sathiya for winning gold medal

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has lauded Sathiya, a native of Mangalagiri, for winning gold in the international powerlifting competitions held at Istanbul in Turkey. In a statement on Monday, Mr. Lokesh said Sathiya made the State proud by achieving a memorable feat in a global event.

Sathiya competed in the 57 kg category and lifted overall 395 kg which included 167.5 kg squat, 70 kg bench press and 157.5 kg deadlift. She won the overall gold medal and brought global recognition for Mangalagiri.

“The Mangalagiri girl brought laurels by winning gold in the Asian Powerlifting Championships,” said Mr. Lokesh

Assuring all support, Mr. Lokesh praised Sathiya's father and coach Sandhani for playing a key role in inspiring her to win the gold medal. Necessary help would be provided to Sathiya who had been proving her mettle in the international competitions, he added.