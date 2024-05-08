Nara Lokesh heaps praises on Narendra Modi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “powerful leader who knows how to create assets for the nation”. He emphasised the need for a stable government at the Centre for the country to benefit.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalikiri in Annamayya district on Monday, sharing the dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Lokesh criticised Chief Minister YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the Rayalaseema region regressed during the YSRCP’s tenure.

Mr. Lokesh highlighted what he called the dreams of Mr. Modi and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for a developed India and a developed Rayalaseema. He spoke about the progress made in Rayalaseema during the TDP’s tenure including Kia Motors unit in Anantapur and supply of safe drinking water to households.

Mr. Lokesh promised that Kadapa would be transformed into the sports capital of Andhra Pradesh if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance came to power. He urged people to support the alliance.