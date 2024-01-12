Nandyal–Renigunta Express to improve rail connectivity in Rayalaseema heartland

January 12, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Train number 07284/07285 Nandyal– Renigunta– Nandyal Express, one of the three trains flagged off by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on January 12 (Friday), is expected to improve the rail connectivity in the heartland of Rayalaseema region.

Railway Station Director K. Satyanarayana, accompanied by railway officials and BJP leaders, waved green flags to receive the train at Renigunta.

The extension of this train service is expected to provide easier and hassle-free travel to the pilgrim city of Tirupati. The train has stoppages at all stations in the region.

Mr. Kishan Reddy recalled the growth of railways at a faster pace across the nation under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the establishment of dedicated freight corridors across the nation, with the region being a major beneficiary.