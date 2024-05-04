GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandyal police seize liquor worth ₹54 lakh at Gajulapalle check-post amid elections

The liquor was being transported in a truck from Goa to Vijayawada, camouflaged with cattle fodder inside gunny bags, says the SP

May 04, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Police with the liquor seized at Gajulapalle check-post in Nandyal district on Saturday.

In a crackdown on illegal transportation of liquor amid the general elections, the Nandyal police on Saturday seized non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth ₹54 lakh at the Gajulapalle check-post in the district.

Jitendra Rajkumar Gidwani (41) of Pune (Maharashtra) and Rajesh Meena (38) of Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) were arrested with a huge cache of liquor by the police guarding the check-post on Nandyal–Giddalur road.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Raghuveer Reddy stated that the two were apprehended on Friday night, while they were transporting the NDPL camouflaged with cattle fodder inside gunny bags in a truck.

The truck was travelling through Goa to Vijayawada and the consignment was meant to be unloaded at the destination. 43,000 bottles containing 7,776 litres of liquor were seized from their possession. The truck estimated at ₹6 lakh and two mobile phones were also seized.

Bindover cases

Meanwhile, the district police have booked bindover cases against 8,202 persons and conducted 294 flag marches at various locations in the district. 60 cases have been booked for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and 22.42 kgs of ganja worth ₹11.44 lakh, 131 kgs of silver, 707 grams of gold and freebies including silk saris were also seized so far.

