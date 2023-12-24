Nandi Theatre Awards final screening begins in Guntur

December 24, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Nandi Theatre Awards final screening started at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir on Saturday; it would last for a week. The award is in six categories.

On Saturday, the artistes performed a number of playlets, including Sri Kalahasteeswara Mahatmyam, written by Dr. Meegada Ramalinga Swamy and directed by M. Mallikharjuna Swamy; Erra Kalalu, written by Akurati Bhaskar Chandra and directed by Dr. Venkat Govada; Nanna - Nenochhesta, written by T. Venkateswara Rao based on the original script by Chaganti Rajeswari.

Before commencing the events, Minister for Cinematography Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, who participated as chief guest of the inaugural programme, said the government was committed to presenting the awards in a transparent manner and hence allowed everyone to watch them. He said that once the jury decides on the winners, the awards will be announced.

Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) chairman and film actor Posani Krishna Murali and the corporation managing director T. Vijayakumar Reddy and MLC Lella Appireddy were among those present.