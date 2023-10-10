Naidu wants TDP cadre to intensify movement against ‘failures’ of YSRCP govt., says Keshav

October 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wants the party cadre to intensify the movement against the “failure” of the YSRCP government, party Urvakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav said, after meeting the former Chief Minister in Rajahmundry Central Prison during the mulaqat hours on October 10 (Tuesday).

The former Chief Minister will complete 30 days of judicial remand on October 11.

“Mr. Naidu is strong enough to lead the party from the prison. He has asked the party cadre to intensify the movement against the failures of the YSRCP government. He advocated that the immediate fight should be against the State government’s silence on the sharing of Krishna river waters,” Mr. Keshav, who is also Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman, told the media.

He said the TDP chief’s campaign ‘Yudha Bheri from Penna to Vamsadhara’, exposed the failure of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in completing the irrigation projects.

“The main motto of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy behind the arrest of Mr. Naidu is to divert the TDP from making preparations for the next Assembly elections. The Chief Minister has decided to keep the TDP leaders busy in the legal battles,” said Mr. Keshav.

Referring to the security for Mr. Naidu in prison, Mr. Keshav said that the TDP would appeal to the court, seeking more security.