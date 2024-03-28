Naidu vows to bring Godavari water to Rayalaseema

March 28, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The former Chief Minister and TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has promised to supply the Godavari water to Rayalaseema if the NDA is elected to power in the State.

He made the promise during his ‘Praja Galam’ election campaign at Raptadu in Anantapur district on March 28 (Thursday). He asserted that the NDA was committed to providing 20 lakh jobs within the next five years and assured the youth of the State that his first signature would be on the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu further promised to bring in a legislation for the safety and security of the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State and to provide a sub-plan and pension for BCs over 50 years old.

Naidu highlighted the importance of farmers and promised to make the farming community prosperous by providing them with drip irrigation and subsidies. He urged the people to take the responsibility of saving the State from the current regime. He expressed the confidence that people would not trust Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his cooked-up stories.

Mr. Naidu underscored the importance of the upcoming elections and said that three parties — the TDP, the Jana Sena, and the BJP — have jointly entered the fray. He appealed to the people to support the alliance and rebuild the State that had been destroyed in the past five years. He reassured the people that they need not feel any insecurity now since the Model Code of Conduct is already in force.

Mr. Naidu criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘‘not fulfilling even a single promise made to the people of the State, including bringing down the power tariff’‘. He expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.

He expressed the confidence that the NDA is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the State.

The TDP chief said he would relentlessly work for the welfare of all sections of the society and to provide proper recognition to them once the TDP government is in place.

Later, the TDP cadres extended a rousing reception to Mr. Naidu at Bukkaraya Samudram, where he addressed a Praja Galam public meeting.