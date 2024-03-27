GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan Mohan Reddy is a traitor of Rayalaseema region, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

The YSR Congress Party government has neglected the water projects and is responsible for the backwardness of the region in the last five years, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

March 27, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 12:11 pm IST - PALAMANER (Chittoor District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 27 (Wednesday) blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region in the last five years.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a traitor of Rayalaseema,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Palamaner.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had undone the progress achieved and developmental works initiated during the TDP term, he alleged. “Land grabbing, violence, vindictive politics, smuggling of drugs and ganja, atrocities against women, and false cases against leaders and cadres of opposition parties have become the order of the day,” he observed.

Former Chief Minister and TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao had launched the Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari water projects with the aim of bringing about a green revolution in the Rayalaseema region. The TDP government had completed 90% of the work pertaining to bringing Krishna waters to Kuppam through the HNSS project, he said. “The YCRCP government, during its five-year-term, could not complete the remaining 10% of the work,” Mr. Naidu ridiculed.

“There is no protection for women, no employment opportunities for youth, and no job calendar. None is interested in investing in the State,” the TDP supremo said, and added, “I assure people of Rayalaseema that all the irrigation projects of the region will be completed once the TDP- BJP-JSP alliance comes to power in the State.”

TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat D. Prasada Rao saw the need for the NDA to form government in Andhra Pradesh. “The Palamaner area is suitable for silk industry and vegetable cultivation. If cold storages are constructed in the area, farmers will get good prices for the produce and many will get employment opportunities,” he said.

Earlier, introducing Mr. Prasada Rao to the people, Mr. Naidu said he resigned as an IRS officer and joined the TDP with the mission to work for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP’s Palamaner candidate N. Amarnath Reddy alleged that in the last five years the YCRCP leaders looted the natural resources in the constituency.

