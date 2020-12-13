Naidu to DGP: establish rule of law in State

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote to DGP Goutam Sawang expressing concern over “deterioration of law and order in the State.”

Referring to the attack on the TDP leaders at Angallu of Kurabalathota mandal in Chittoor district on Friday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRCP was unleashing a reign of anarchy in the State.

Despite increasing number of assaults in Chittoor district, precious little was being done by the government to contain the situation.

Mr. Naidu said that instead of arresting the ruling party leaders who were involved in the attack, DSP Madusudhanachari arrested the TDP leaders who were peacefully demonstrating to register their protest against the attack.

“It is ridiculous on the part of the police to arrest the victims and shield the culprits,” Mr. Naidu said.

“If the anarchy continues, people will soon lose faith in the police. It is, therefore, important to establish the rule of law, punish the guilty and protect the victims,” he observed.