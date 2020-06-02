Naidu, Lokesh booked for ‘violating’ COVID protocols

The police have registered cases against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son N. Lokesh on charges of violation of the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on COVID-19.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Nandigama Bar Association member B. Srinivas Rao on May 30, the Nandigama police registered a case under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases (ED) Act, 1987 and other IPC sections against Mr. Naidu, Mr. Lokesh and others.

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh arrive in Vijayawada from Hyderabad by road on May 25. They entered into the State through the Garikapadu checkpost, where the A.P. Police deployed heavy force to screen the passengers coming from Telangana and other States.

Mr. Naidu, who has Z Plus security, crossed the A.P.-Telangana borders, along with his security personnel, personal secretaries, assistants and others in a convoy of eleven vehicles.

The TDP cadre gave Mr. Naidu and his son a warm welcome. Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh reportedly stopped the convoy en route in the limits of Krishna district police and Vijayawada Police Commissionerate and waved hands to the party workers.

‘No protective gear’

Mr. Srinivas Rao, in his complaint, alleged that Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh came out of their vehicles and showed the victory symbol to the party cadres. They also shouted slogans in favour of the party. “Mr. Naidu and his son violated the COVID-19 protocols while entering into the State. They did not wear any protective gear. The TDP activists arranged vehicle rallies and followed the convoy up to some distance, ignoring social distancing norms,” Mr. Srinivas Rao alleged.

The High Court also allowed a petition against some public representatives who allegedly participated in some programmes, violating the lockdown norms. The court summoned them a few days ago.

“Following a complaint Mr. Rao, we registered a case. We are investigation the alleged violation of the COVID-19 protocols by the TDP leaders,” said a police officer.

Footage under scanner

It is learnt that the police are scanning CCTV footage, video clippings and photographs associated with Mr. Naidu’s visit published by the media as part of the investigation.