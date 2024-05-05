Naidu intentionally creating doubts on Land Titling Act, alleges Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister

May 05, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Sunday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been creating doubts among people over the AP Land Titling Act which was enacted to ensure transparency in land transactions.

While campaigning in several colonies of Srikakulam, he said that the Act was brought in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the Union government to give perfect and confirmed titles to the property owners. He said that the confirmed titles in accordance with the international laws would fetch more investments to Andhra Pradesh.

“In fact, the Act is yet to be implemented since land survey needed to be completed across the State. Consensus among all the States is also needed for its implementation. The same was explained to the court when Opposition parties and others approached the court,” Mr. Prasada Rao said. He said that the people would not believe Mr. Naidu’s adverse campaign on the Act since it was aimed to benefit the property owners in the long run.