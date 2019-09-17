Naidu demands CBI probe into death of former A.P. Speaker Kodela

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation conduct an inquiry into the death of senior leader Kodela Sivaprasada Rao.

The TDP president described the former Speaker’s untimely death as “murder” committed by the government and said there was need for debate across the State and country on the vindictive policies being adopted by YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kodela took the extreme step following the “humiliation meted out by the A.P. government”.

“He was humiliated psychologically, physically and financially by the government which registered petty cases against him,” Mr. Naidu said. He recalled that Kodela had addressed a letter on June 20 to the A.P. Assembly Speaker and legislature secretary asking them to finalise the cost of furniture that was used in his camp office. But an FIR was registered by the police two days later on the basis of a complaint filed by Narasaraopet MLA G. Srinivas Reddy.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a media conference at party office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

This was followed by filing of 19 cases, including those related to extortion, forgery and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities). “The present government headed by a man who is facing 11 CBI charge sheets is trying to terrorise the TDP leaders and cadre,” he alleged.

He charged that the police machinery had “ surrendered” itself to the whims of the Chief Minister and the ruling party leaders and was humiliating the Opposition parties. In this context, he recalled how the A.P. BJP president was not allowed to go to Gurazala where the party had planned a meeting recently.

“This government has gone beyond the term terrorist. There is no logic in its actions. This is a fit case to study how people can be harassed,” he said. Mr. Naidu said Kodela, a five-time MLA who held various portfolios, including the first Speaker of the Assembly, was a strong-willed man. But, he was made to take to the extreme step unable to bear the “harassment by the government”.

“Cases under Section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust) have been registered against Kodela over petty issues”, he said adding Kodela’s advocates who approached the police seeking station bail were ill-treated.

He questioned the motives behind the government’s actions such as cancellation of power purchase agreements and stoppage of works on the construction of the capital Amaravati and said they clearly exposed the “vindictive attitude” of Mr. Jagan. “I had seen 11 Chief Ministers, but none like Mr. Jagan,” he said.