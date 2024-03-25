GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu condoles sole surviving member of weaver’s family who died in suicide pact

The TDP will extend her all support, and will ensure that the ownership of the family’s land is restored in her name, says the party chief

March 25, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor district)

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday spoke to the sole surviving member of a weaver’s family whose father, mother and younger daughter ended their lives in a suicide pact in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on March 23.

The trio ended their lives after they were unable to sell their land allegedly due to some discrepancies on the part of the local revenue officials.

On Monday, Mr. Naidu spoke over phone to the family’s sole surviving member Nitya Lakshmi Prasanna, who is pursuing a vocational course in Hyderabad. “Her family became a victim of the ruling YSRCP’s land-grabbing activities. I assured her that I would stand by her,” the TDP chief said.

“I told her I would take care of her education and livelihood, and immediately provided her financial assistance of ₹5 lakh,” he said. He accused the YSRCP of being responsible for the family’s tragedy, and alleged that the ruling party leaders had tampered with the records of the land owned by the family which drove them to suicide. Mr. Naidu assured the young woman that the ownership of the land would be restored in her name.

Earlier, a group of TDP leaders in Rajampeta of Annamayya district met Lakshmi Prasanna at her residence and assured her of all help from the TDP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party

