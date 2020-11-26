Naidu condoles death of Ahmed Patel

The Congress stalwart was an 8-time Parliamentarian

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the death of senior Parliamentarian and Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. He paid rich tributes to the departed leader for his wide-ranging services to the people spanning over five decades.

The TDP chief said that as an eight-time member of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Ahmed Patel expressed his voice strongly on public issues.