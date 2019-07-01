Naidu asks party cadre not to lose hope

Telugu Dream Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the party will stand by the cadre even when when it is not in power.

Addressing party workers at the State party office here on Monday for the first time after the poll debacle, Mr. Naidu promised he would be present at the party office for four days in a week.

Asking the party cadre not to lose hope, the former Chief Minister said the party which was in government for five years, had not done anything wrong.

Righteous and peaceful

“When I took over as Chief Minister, we had nothing and we were forced to come out of Hyderabad. I stood firm and ensured that we will fulfil our commitments and implemented welfare schemes. Farmers in the Capital region volunteered to give 33,000 acres to build the new capital and we have still won 40 % of vote share. When we won, we practised righteousness and kept peace. Reprisal attacks in democracy are not good,” Mr. Naidu said

He said that he would give six months for the new government to respond and then take up people’s issues.

“Being in the Opposition is not new to the TDP and I appeal to the police and the government to maintain law and order,” he said.