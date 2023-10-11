Naidu arrested with full knowledge of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, says suspended YSRCP legislator Sridhar Reddy

October 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator representing Nellore Rural in the Legislative Assembly Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on October 11 (Wednesday) maintained that the people would take with a pinch of salt Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that he had nothing to do with the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by the police in the skill development case.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting TDP activists led by his brother Giridhar Reddy in the 41st Division, Mr. Sridhar Reddy accused the Chief Minister of spreading disinformation through the media house owned by his family with a view to “misleading the people.”

The protesters maintained that they were not gullible to be fooled by the Chief Minister with his “deceitful utterances.”

Though the Chief Minister was in London at the time of Mr. Naidu’s arrest, it happened very much with his knowledge, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said. He said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of the political fallout of the “illegal arrest of Mr. Naidu in a foisted case to wreak political vengeance in the coming elections.”

Mr. Sridhar Reddy exhorted the protesters to take up a word-of-mouth campaign to expose the “politically-motivated” arrest of Mr. Naidu without any evidence after his State-wide tour against the “misrule of the YSRCP government” evoked overwhelming response from the people. Even minimum facilities were being denied in jail to the former Chief Minister, he said.

The dissident YSRCP legislator opined that the TDP chief would definitely get justice in the people’s court as the people were waiting for an opportunity to teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party.