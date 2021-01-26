Mystery continues over double murder in Madanapalle

The circumstances point to possible occult practices, say police

Mystery continues shroud the brutal murder of two girls allegedly by their mother at their residence in Madanapalle on Sunday night.

Padmaja, 50, who administers a popular educational institution in Madanapalle, allegedly killed her two daughters, Alekhya, 27, and Divya Sai, 22, after reportedly stabbing them with a trident and later bludgeoning them with dumb-bells.

While Alekhya was employed at the Central Forest Research Institute in Bhopal, the second girl had completed her bachelors in music and was training at the A.R. Rehman’s music academy. Husband of the accused, Purushottam Naidu, is principal of Madanapalle-based Government Degree College for Women.

After being informed by neighbours, the Madanapalle , who police rushed to the residence, were a shocked lot on finding the bodies of the two girls in pool of blood. The circumstances under which the double murder took place reportedly pointed to the possible occult practices by the family. The police are also looking into the possible property dispute angle.

The couple reportedly came out with incoherent and weird versions during interrogation. They said they were guided by unseen forces of nature, who “instructed for the killing of daughters”. They allegedly even sought the police to give them 24 hours time for resurrection of their children.

Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Ravi Manohar Achari said the couple were under a highly disturbed state of mind, and looked as if they were influenced by paranoiac tendencies. “We have kept them under observation. Further action will be taken whether they require any treatment for psychological disorders,” the official said. The role of the husband in the murders is also being verified, he said

Meanwhile, the final rites for the siblings were conducted on Monday evening. A police guard was kept at the couple’s house. The Madanapalle Taluq police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC.