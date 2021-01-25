Woman ‘kills’ two unmarried daughters in fit of rage

She allegedly attacked them at home with dumbbells

In a gruesome incident, a woman reportedly bludgeoned to death her two daughters, aged 27 and 22, at their residence at Madanapalle town on Sunday night.

According to Madanapalle Taluq police, acting on information from neighbours that a woman had attacked her two daughters near Shivalayam temple street, police rushed there to find the two girls – Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) – lying dead in a pool of blood.

According to preliminary investigation, Padmaja (50) in a fit of rage had attacked her daughters with dumbbells, killing them on the spot, said circle inspector M. Srinivasulu.

Their father Purushottam Naidu, principal of the Madanapalle Government Women’s College, was present at home when the incident took place but was reportedly overpowered by his wife.

The reason for the brutal attack was not immediately known.

The unmarried girls were well-educated and running an educational institution in Madanapalle.

The police are investigating the case.