My father is languishing in jail due to the influence being exerted by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleges Lokesh

October 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has expressed anguish that his father and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been in jail for the last 43 days for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam, while all the other accused in the case are out on bail as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is exerting his influence.

Addressing the TDP general body meeting on October 21, Mr. Lokesh said a conspiracy was hatched to register cases against his mother Bhuvaneswari as well as part of the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) vindictive politics.

“The TDP will fight back with the support of its ally, Jana Sena Party (JSP), and ensure that the YSRCP is dislodged from power,” he asserted.

‘Nijam Gelavali’ campaign

The ‘Babu Surety — Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ programme, which was aimed at exposing the government’s failures, would resume on November 1, he said. Ms. Bhuvaneswari would launch the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ campaign next week, he announced.

Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had appealed to the people in 2019 to give him “one chance” to serve them, but he turned out to be an autocrat in his own mould after taking over the reins from Mr. Naidu, who dedicated his life for the State’s development and its future.

“Irrigation projects have achieved little progress under the YSRCP rule, job calendar is confined to rhetoric, sand mining has become a fountainhead of corruption and power tariffs have been increased. Liquor and sand mafia are rampant.”Nara LokeshTDP national general secretary

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies and actions pushed the State to the brink of bankruptcy, he alleged. Mr. Naidu had attracted major industries to the State and created employment to lakhs of youth, and did many other good things, for which he was being tormented.

It was the TDP Government that had completed 72% of the Polavaram project. Mr. Naidu had undertaken the unenviable task of constructing the capital city and got the Legislature Complex, the Secretariat and several government offices built amidst heavy odds.

Amaravati project

Unfortunately, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought the Amaravati project to a grinding halt by coming up with his ill-advised proposal to have three capitals, Mr. Lokesh said.

The TDP leader said irrigation projects achieved little progress under the YSRCP rule, job calendar was confined to rhetoric, sand mining became a fountainhead of corruption and power tariffs and various taxes had been increased. Liquor and sand mafia were rampant, but the government took no action to curb the menace, he alleged.

The TDP-JSP combine would strive to save the people from the clutches of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.