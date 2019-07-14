Andhra Pradesh

Muttamsetti moots pension for sickle cell anaemia patients

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Araku MLA Ch. Phalguna dancing to Dhimsa tunes during their visit to Paderu region in Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday.

Will raise the issue with Chief Minister, says Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that he would raise with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the issue of sickle cell anaemia in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

“I will request the Chief Minister to provide pension to the victims which will help them in their treatment,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said after visiting Paderu where he conducted a review meeting with officials on Saturday.

Speaking to officials, the Minister said that they should ensure that tribals do not indulge in ganja farming in the Agency. He added that Grama Volunteer selections should be conducted without any partiality in the Agency.

“Tourism development works are progressing with a budget of ₹18.57 crore. Ongoing works include accommodation facilities for tourists at Lambasingi for ₹5 crore, a drive-in restaurant at Araku for ₹2 crore, a ‘Jingle Bells Resort’ at Tyada for ₹2 crore and others,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Road connectivity

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi raised several issues like inadequate faculty at schools and lack of drinking water supply in many hamlets.

Araku MLA Ch. Phalguna mentioned the lack of road connectivity to several villages in his constituency.

He also sought the Minister’s help in taking steps to provide ₹10,000 pension to sickle cell anaemia victims.

Jan 24, 2020

