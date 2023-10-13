HamberMenu
Muslims protest against plan to demolish compound wall of Yakub Sab mosque in Kadapa

TDP leader V.S. Ameer Babu led the protests and vowed not to lose a square inch of this sacred land to the Kadapa Municipal Corporation

October 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Muslims protesting against the demolish the wall of the ancient Yakub Sab Masjid in Kadapa on Friday.

Muslims protesting against the demolish the wall of the ancient Yakub Sab Masjid in Kadapa on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The old town of Kadapa erupted in protests by Muslims against the Corporation’s plan to demolish the compound wall of the Yakub Sab mosque.

According to the locals, the compound wall guards a burial ground where many spiritual leaders were buried over the past few generations. As part of the road widening plan proposed by the Municipal Corporation of Kadapa, the compound wall was sought to be demolished and rebuilt on the burial ground land. The proposal has not gone down well with the community.

The community leaders led by Telugu Desam Party Kadapa Assembly in-charge V.S. Ameer Babu staged a demonstration in front of the mosque and shouted slogans against Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, who also holds the portfolio of Minority Welfare, for letting down the community.

“The Minister has agreed to a compensation of ₹7.80 crore from the government. But we will not accept any such proposal, and we do not want to lose a square inch of this sacred land,” Mr. Ameer Babu said.

The agitators squatted on the floor and continued their agitation when the local police removed them from the spot after convincing them of an acceptable solution.

