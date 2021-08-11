Murder mystery of a woman solved, two arrested

Accused took the victim to UP, sexually assaulted and killed her, says police

The police claimed to have solved the missing-cum-death case of a woman, who was allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh. They arrested two persons of Saharanpur in U.P. and recovered her gold ornaments from them.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Tuesday, West Zone in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Babu Rao said the victim’s father, a native of Chittinagar, under Two Town police station limits, lodged a missing complaint with the police on July 11 this year.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu formed special team and contacted the Uttar Pradesh police regularly to detect the case, the DCP said.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said the family members took the woman, who was in depressed condition to a self-styled sorcerer, Mohammad Wasif, of Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh. However, Wasif on the pretext of giving treatment spoke with the woman over phone, pretended love and assured to marry her. He allegedly asked the woman to come to his State.

On July 9, the woman left for Secunderabad from Vijayawada by train, from where she travelled to Delhi, on the ticket reportedly booked by Wasif. She was kept in a house at Ketakeri village by Wasif, who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

When the issue came out, Wasif and his friend, Mohammad Tayyab, allegedly took her on a two-wheeler and pushed her into Hathni Kund Barrage and killed her.

Two Town CI D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, said a team of police visited Uttar Pradesh, arrested the accused, produced them in the local court and brought them to Vijayawada.

“A case has been registered against the accused on charges of kidnap, theft, murder and tampering of evidence. Detailed investigation is on,” said Mr. Mohan Reddy.