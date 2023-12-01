HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai-based company donates wind turbine to TTD

December 01, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai-based Vish Wind Infrastructure Limited on Friday donated an electricity generating wind turbine worth ₹5 crores to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The turbine has the capacity to generate around 18 lakh units of electricity, thus help the TTD save over a crore annually. The company had earlier donated two wind turbines with a combined capacity of generating 1.03 megawatts of electricity to TTD besides shouldering its management and maintenance costs.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy along with senior engineering officials inspected the ongoing installation works at the GNC area. JEO Sada Bharghavi, Nageswar Rao, and S.R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, among others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.