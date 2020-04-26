Andhra Pradesh

MP’s kin test positive for COVID-19

Lok Sabha member Sanjeev Kumar’s father, two brothers, their wives and son of one of the brothers were shifted to the isolation ward in the Government General Hospital here following their presumptive COVID-19 test turning positive on Saturday. The MP told the mediapersons that his brothers, who stayed in two neighbouring houses at Narasingraopet in the city, tested positive. Two of his brothers were private doctors. Though their wives too were doctors, they were not practising.

