More faculty, infra sought by Ambedkar varsity V-C

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University (Etcherla-Srikakulam) Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao on Monday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allot more faculty to the insittution and augment its infrastructure.

Dr. Venkata Rao met the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office in Amaravati and gave a presentation on the institution’s recent achievements, such as obtaining a B-grade in a recent NAAC ranking, establishment of an engineering college, introduction of job-oriented courses and public outreach programmes.

“The university, established during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy regime, has been able to cater to the higher education needs of thousands of youngsters from Srikakulam and other districts,” Dr. Venkata Rao said in a press release.

“The university is giving top priority to quality education. The Chief Minister is focusing on higher education in order to ensure bright career options for youngsters. He suggested us to design the curriculum in a way that would meet the requirements of the industry. We will also focus on improving the communication skills of the students as suggested by the Chief Minister,” he said.