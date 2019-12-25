Andhra Pradesh

Modified Bala Sanjeevani Scheme for anganwadi centres from January

Officials say additional nutrition will be provided to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers

Staff Reporter

The Chittoor district administration will be reintroducing the Bala Sanjeevani Scheme at as many as 4,768 anganwadi centres from January, with modifications in the menu. The ICDS authorities monitoring the scheme said that the Bala Sanjeevani Scheme intends to prevent the anaemia among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers by providing with additional nutrition. Tenders to this effect would be called for in a week, along with the schedule for implementation, guidelines and fixation of price for the kit of nutritious material.

The officials said that the scheme was operational between February 2018 and July 2019, with each kit having six items, including groundnut, wheat, dates, soya and ragi. During this period, each kit was supplied at ₹400. During the scheme’s reintroduction, it will have additional nutritious items. Already the pilot project in 21 ST hamlets is under way, and the same would be extended to all the anganwadi centres.

