Modi and Naidu can create more job opportunities for youngsters, claims TDP leaders

Former Minister and Cheepurupalli MLA candidate Kala Venkata Rao and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary and Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu on Saturday said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can create 20 lakh jobs with his vision, if TDP returned to power in upcoming general elections.

Mr. Venkata Rao highlighted promises of creation of 20 lakh jobs and ₹3000 financial assistance for unemployed youth during the last day of electioneering. Mr. Srinubabu, who campaigned for Mr. Venkata Rao, said that agritech centres, bio-manufacturing units could be established to spur the economic activity in Cheepurupalli-Rajam constituencies.

He said that Bharatiya Janata party’s (BJP) ‘Sankalp Patra’ was in accordance to the vision and ideas of TDP, while hoping that Vizianagaram district would be in the path of development if National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was able to form governments, both in Centre and State. He said that the Pulsus Group would extend support in creation of more job opportunities for the youngsters of north Andhra region.