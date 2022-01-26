Andhra Pradesh

MLC Ashok Babu booked by CID

TDP MLC and former Employee JAC president Ashok Babu has been booked by the CID on various charges including forgery for allegedly submitting false documents that he was a B.Com graduate, after being posted as an assistant commercial tax officer.

Mr. Ashok Babu was booked under section 477A (officer or servant, wilfully, and with intent to defraud), 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), at the CID police station in Mangalagiri on Monday.

The cases were registered on the basis of a complaint from the Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, D. Geetha Madhuri.


