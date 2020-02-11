Minorities take out rally against NRC

A large gathering of Muslim and Christian minorities from all over the district converged here on Monday, protesting against the NRC. They urged the State government to a pass a resolution against it.

Senior Congress leader and former Madanapalle MLA Shajahan Basha led the protest.

About 50,000 protesters took out a rally from Iruvaram junction to the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the Collector on their demands.

Later, a public meeting was held at the PVKN Government College grounds. The pontiffs and hazaraths of various dargahs and masjids, pastors of several churches from all over the district and some other speakers expressed concern that the NRC would lead to a sharp divide in society.