Minister reviews health crisis in A. Konduru mandal

A team sent for door to door survey after several deaths due to CDK were reported

A team of doctors and officials was sent to the tribal area in A. Konduru Mandal of the district where several deaths due to chronic kidney diseases were reported recently, on Thursday.

The team was deployed by the Health Department following the orders of Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas who reviewed the situation of the public health crisis in the region on Thursday.

The team was sent to seven villages for a door to door survey on the health issues being faced by the villagers.

Mr. Srinivas held a review meeting with Health Secretary M. Ravichandra, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner K. Bhaskar and Public Health Director G. Hymavathi and others. He asked Dr. Hymavathi to take steps to address all the kidney disease complaints in the area.

He said clean drinking water should be provided to all the villagers immediately. He said all arrangements should be made to provide dialysis for the patients and medical and screening camps should be set up.