Minister promises timely medical help in E. Godavari Agency

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday promised of timely healthcare support in the East Godavari Agency to minimise the death owing to COVID-19.

Accompanied by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, Mr. Gopala Krishna launched COVID vaccination drive and reviewed the steps to guarantee timely healthcare for those infected with COVID-19.

“The East Godavari authorities are prepared to provide every support to be sought by the ITDA-Chintoor and Rampachodavaram authorities in the event of any health emergency. Sufficient number of ambulances have been arranged and attached to the hospitals in the Agency. More ambulances will be given based on the need,” Mr. Gopala Krishna told a press conference.

The Minister inquired about the food being served to the patients, functioning of COVID Care Centres and vaccination drive in the Chintoor Agency.

“The government is on alert to prevent further spread of COVID in the Agency pockets. The local government hospitals are equipped with necessary facilities. However, those in need of emergency treatment will be shifted to Rajamahendravaram from the Agency,” the Minister added.