Minister launches drive to document Konaseema’s contribution to freedom struggle

Venu Gopala Krishna visits house of freedom fighter where Mahatma Gandhi spent a night

Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna at the house of freedom fighter Bikkina Venkataratnam at Chodavaram village in Konaseema district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday visited the heritage house of freedom fighter Bikkina Venkataratnam at Chodavaram village of Ramachandrapuram mandal in the newly formed Konaseema district.

The visit is a part of documenting historical sites in the Konaseema district to celebrate its association with the freedom struggle. Konaseema is one of the regions in the Andhra province from where many locals played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle.

Mahatma’s visit

“In early 1929, Mahatma Gandhi had stayed for a night in the house of Bikkina Venkataratnam here. By the time, Mr. Venkataratnam had already served a term of imprisonment for participating in the freedom struggle. In 1920-21, Venkataratnam was convicted for some months for hosting Satyagrahis in his house,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna referring to the available literature.

At a time when the country was celebrating the 75 years of India’s Independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it was pertinent to document the Konaseema’s contribution to the freedom struggle, he said.

The Minister spent some time with the family members of Venkataratnam and went round the building which was built a century ago.

“The house where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed is a must visit place for tourists and those who love the Godavari region. The family of Venkataratnam also chose not to disturb the structure. Any visitor is allowed to see the house,” he said.

Venkataratnam served as an MLC (1923-29) in the Composite Madras State and as a Cabinet Minister in 1947.