Minister Balineni’s convoy meets with accident, one security guard dead

Police inspecting the accident site involving the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy's at Peddha Amberpet, in Hyderabad.

The Energy Minister escaped unhurt.

A security personnel died and three others suffered injuries when Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy’s convoy met with an accident near Pedda Amberpet Outer Ring Road (ORR), in the outskirts of Hyderabad outskirts on July 7. The Minister escaped unhurt in the mishap.

Head Constable Papaiah and three other guards who were in the same escort vehicle were injured when a tyre was punctured and the vehicle, allegedly running at high speed, overturned in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Hayathnagar. The Minister was proceeding to Vijayawada from Gachibowli when the mishap occurred.

