Miles to goHomesick and desperate

"Eight of us in the family have set off from Chennai on foot to Anakapalle. It’s been three days of trekking on the national highway, and we have no idea when we are going to reach home," a migrant labourer Pavani lamented.

"Starved of food and water, some of us have even fainted on the way and some good Samaritans in the villages enroute came to our rescue by offering food. They were particularly moved by the plight of a pregnant woman and two toddlers among our group," added Pavani’s brother Santosh.

"It appears Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ignored the problems of migrant workers and extended lockdown as we are poor and have no influence," said Raja from the group.

The family migrated to Tamil Nadu in search of construction work. After the conversation with The Hindu during a brief stopover at Jagarlamudivari Palem in Prakasam district, the group resumed its journey.

Another family found trudging along the highway has been heading to Gokavaram in East Godavari district from Nellore district. They went to work in the brick kilns there.

"We were hopeful of taking a bus or train back home once the lockdown was lifted after April 14. As it is not possible now, we decided to walk home. This is the first time ever that I have walked a 100 kilometres," rued Ketha Mahalakshmi, who reached Chilakaluripeta.

Engaged in many sectors

Among those stuck in Andhra Pradesh are many workers from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Bihar and other States who had come to work in paddy fields during rabi. About 1,000 from Maharashtra are engaged in plucking red chillies. There are many others working in catering companies, hotels, aqua processing and packing units, spinning mills, warehouses and transport companies. Post extension of lockdown, most of them appear to have hit the road, in the direction of their home States.

Along with luggage, they were carrying water, fruits, biscuits and other food items offered by the villagers along the highway.

"We have learnt a lot during this crisis. Many who are leading dignified lives by doing skilled work, have turned beggars and are stretching their arms on the roadside, thanks to the situation created by the government," said a mason, Pusa Ramulu, in despair.

Vain bid to get transport

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers were seen waving hands along the roadside hoping the vehicles would stop and give them a lift, some even kneeling with folded hands. But help is hard to come by as neither transport vehicles nor private vehicles were offering any lift, fearing police action.

On the other hand, some migrant labourers in shelter homes have reportedly become homesick and stopped taking food. While some were looking depressed for the last two days, a few inmates are learnt to have run away from the shelters.

Fleeing shelters

"We are ensuring breakfast, tea, meals and snacks. Some NGOs are supplying fruits too. But since hearing the news of extension of lockdown up to May 3, some workers have not been taking food," the in-charge of a home said.

About 70,000 people are staying in the shelter homes arranged by the government in the State. Besides, thousands of workers are staying in the camps arranged by various establishments after they suspended works due to the lockdown.