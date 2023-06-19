HamberMenu
MH Memorial ‘Best Journalist Award’ presentation at Puttaparthi  

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopal Gowda to be the keynote speaker at the MH memorial seminar on ‘Challenges to the Constitution - Role of Media’, held by Prajasakti Sahiti Samstha

June 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Prajasakti Sahiti Samstha will hold Moturu Hanumantharao (MH) memorial seminar on ‘Challenges to the Constitution - Role of Media’ at Janaki Ramaiah Kalyana Mandapam in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday. It will also present the ‘MH Memorial Best Journalist Award’ to Navabhoomi journalist Tummalapalli Prasad from Hyderabad.

B. Tulsidas, editor of Prajasakti Telugu daily newspaper, on Monday, said that retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopal Gowda would be the keynote speaker for the conference.

Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy, Shri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Ratnakar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, and former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy will be attending the event, he said.

Awards Selection Committee chairman Telakapalli Ravi, Nagarjuna University Journalism Department Head G. Anitha, poet and senior Journalist Nallidharma Rao and Prajasakti general manager Achyuta Rao will participate.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / freedom of the press

