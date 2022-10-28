Andhra Pradesh

Mega health camp held for police personnel and their family members in Chittoor

A police official undergoing eye check-up at the mega health camp in Chittoor on Friday.

A police official undergoing eye check-up at the mega health camp in Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor police organised a mega health check-up camp for the department personnel and their family members as part of the Police Martyrs’ Week celebrations on October 28. Specialists from Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore of Tamil Nadu and their unit at Cheelapalle near Chittoor took part in the camp at the police parade grounds here.

Inaugurating the camp, Additional Superintendent of Police P. Jagadish said the home guards and retired police personnel were also screened at the camp.

“The department staff should undergo health check-up at the camp. Regular medical examinations, early diagnosis of health issues and undergoing treatment are the keys to maintain a healthy life. Despite hectic schedule, the police personnel should take care of their health. The police personnel should cultivate good eating habits. Regular exercise and practising yoga help overcome stress,” said the Additional SP.

The police personnel underwent check-ups for issues pertaining to general medicine, cardiology, ENT, ophthalmology, gynecology and physiotherapy.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 8:05:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mega-health-camp-held-for-police-personnel-and-their-family-members-in-chittoor/article66065324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY