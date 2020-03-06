Medical camp organised for mentally retarded children

A team of doctors from Brain and Spine Institute-Mumbai conducted medical tests for mentally retarded children in a medical camp organised here by various NGOs, including Kesali Foundation and World Vision. Amrita and other specialists studied the previous medical reports and provided suggestions to the parents of children, who came from different parts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Dr. Amrita said that the children would lead a normal life within no time with availability of stem cell therapy and advanced medicines. Kesali Foundation chairperson Kesali Apparao, World Vision Manager P. Shyambabu said that many parents were moving from pillar to post to ensure normal life for their children and it made them to organise the camp. Earlier, a workshop was conducted to discuss the measures being taken up in other countries in handling differently-abled kids.

Vizianagaram District Educational Officer G. Nagamani, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan Project Officer M. Krishnamurthy Naidu, Child Welfare Committee chairman V. Lakshmana Rao and others participated in the discussion. They thanked the organisers for bringing specialists from Mumbai for conducting the medical tests.