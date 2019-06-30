Marks list for Intermediate pass-outs

The State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Saturday asked students who passed Intermediate to download their mark lists from the jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in website from 10 a.m. on June 30 (Sunday).

In a statement issued on Saturday, BIE secretary Kantilal Dande said students who passed their Intermediate exam from here and wanted admission in colleges outside the State, could download their mark lists.

Earlier, referring to reports that A.P. students seeking admission in Delhi University (DU) faced problems due to the grade system followed by the State and the fact that the DU takes into consideration marks scored in each subject, senior BIE officials said that there was no issue from the Board’s side.

“We have been issuing marks to students who asked for them. Even in their certificates, we have been giving both grades and marks,” said a Board official.