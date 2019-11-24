‘Margasira Masotsavalu’ to commence from November 27

Executive Officer of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam N.V.S.N. Murthy said that all arrangements have been made for the conduct of ‘Margasira Masotsavalu,’ which are scheduled to be held from November 27 to December 26. He was addressing a press conference at the temple office, here on Saturday

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Murthy said that they are expecting large number of devotees on four Thursday’s (December 28, January 5,12,19) during Margasira Masotsavalu , for which additional arrangements have been made. Drinking water, buttermilk packets and free ‘prasadam’ will be distributed to devotees in queue lines. The police will take steps to prevent pickpocketing and other crimes. Traffic will be monitored by the traffic police, he said. Sanitation will be taken care by the temple authorities as well as the civic body. Sale of liquor and meat has been prohibited in the temple limits, he added.

“We have arranged 20 temporary toilets. Annadanam programme will be organised every day, while there will be a ‘Maha Annadanam’ on December 19, for which we are expecting around 20,000 devotees,” he said.

‘Free city buses’

Mr. Murthy also said that RTC will run free city buses from Simhachalam, Arilova, Gajuwaka, Pendurthy and many other areas. Two medical camps and three prasadam distribution centres have been arranged.

VIP darshan will be only allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Special darshan will be allowed for differently-abled and senior citizens. The EO also said that cultural programmes will be conducted everyday on the temple premises.