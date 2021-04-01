Maoist link case: NIA raids houses of accused across State

FIR naming 64 persons filed last year

The National Investigation Authority (NIA) on Wednesday raided the houses of all the accused in a case pertaining to the recovery of Maoist literature, and other incriminating material in Munchingput, in Visakhapatnam and across the State.

Munchingput police arrested Pangi Naganna on November 23 last year, and allegedly recovered revolutionary Maoist literature, wire bundles and other incriminating material. He reportedly confessed to be a sympathiser and an informer for the Maoists. He had named 64 persons who are reportedly connected to the banned CPI (Maoist).

Based on the confession of Naganna, an FIR was filed against 64 persons by the Munchingput police. The NIA took over the case on March 5 this year. It is learnt that raids were held on the houses of Chalam and Padma of the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners and V.S. Krishna of the Human Rights Forum (HRF). Houses of activists of Revolutionary Writers’ Association, Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amaraveerula Bandhumitrula Sangham (Association of Friends and Relatives of Martyrs), Praja Kala Mandali (People’s Art Front) were raided.

Special Correspondent from Kurnool adds: The NIA officials based on a court warrant searched the houses of Pinakapani and Somasekhar Sarma in Arora Nagar. Mr. Sarma is a member of Rayalaseema Vidyarthula Sangham and Pinakapani, a journalist, is an executive committee member of Viplava Rachayuthala Sangham (VIRASAM).