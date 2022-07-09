Many parts receive heavy rain in West Godavari, Eluru districts

Alert sounded in low-lying areas

The discharge from Godavari river at Bhadrachalam was about 2 lakh cusecs and there is no flood threat, said officials. Several villages in Eluru and West Godavari districts received good rainfall in the last 24 hours. However, an alert has been sounded and control rooms have been set up to help the people in case of emergency in the two districts.

As a precautionary measure, local residents have been asked not to stay in dilapidated houses and warned against taking shelter under trees and electric poles or crossing overflowing rivulets.

In Eluru district, Jangareddygudem, Polavaram and Mudinepalli mandals received about 39 mm of rainfall, while 25 mm rainfall was recorded in Jeelugumilli, Buttayagudem, Kalidindi, Mandavalli and Koyyalagudem mandals. Nuzvid, Kaikalur, Velerupadu, Musunuru and Ganapavaram mandals also received impressive rainfall on Saturday.

Palakol received the highest of 35 mm of rainfall, while Yelamanchili and Narsapuram mandals received more than 32 mm. There was also downpour in Veeravasaram, Poduru, Achanta, Iragavaram, Kalla,. Bhimavaram, Palakoderu, Penugonda and Penumantra mandals in West Godavari district.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who reviewed the situation with the officials, said a control room had been established at the Collectorate.

“Instructions have been given to the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, AP Transco and Medical and Health department officials to be alert, and monitor the situation round-the-clock in the wake of heavy rain forecast for the next few hours”, said Mr. Venkatesh, adding: “ We are monitoring the situation from time to time and as of now there is no flood threat to any mandal.”