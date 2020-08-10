Many development works in the pipeline in K.R. Puram Agency: Collector

Tribal people in the Agency area here celebrated World Adivasi Day, also known as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, on a modest note on Sunday, inviting only a few officials and sticking to the COVID protocols of physical distancing and handwash etiquettes.
Attending the programme, District Collector R. Mutyala Raju said that about 778 eligible tribal people would be given pattas under Recognition of Foreign Rights (RoFR) for 1352.83 acres of podu lands, and community pattas would be distributed for 12,361 acres in the Agency in the district.
Polavaram MLA T. Bala Raju, also present at the event, said works worth about ₹1,132 lakh have been taken up under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme and 68 Sachivalayam offices were being constructed with ₹2,856 lakhs in West Godavari district.
Leaders remembered
The officials were welcomed traditionally with performance of Kommu dance. Later, the officials hoisted the National and Adivasi flags at the ITDA office on the occasion and garlanded the portraits of Adivasi leaders who fought for their rights.
While listing out the benefits and schemes being extended by the government to the primitive tribal groups, K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer(PO) R.V. Suryanarayana said that the government was providing quality education to the tribal children in Girijana Gurukul Schools and was also providing the best medical facilities to them.
The officials distributed 104, 108 vehicles and two-wheelers to the beneficiaries on the occasion.
