Andhra Pradesh

Manipuris elated as arrangements made to send them home

Stranded families from Manipur and north east States, waiting at RTC complex for buses, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Stranded families from Manipur and north east States, waiting at RTC complex for buses, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

They are to be sent to Vijayawada in buses and then in train

About 80 people comprising students and working professionals from Manipur are an elated lot, as the district authorities have made arrangements for them to return home.

They were seen in a happy mood at APSRTC complex on Saturday, as couple of buses were being readied to take them to Vijayawada. From Vijayawada, we will board a train to Manipur, said Sara, a student of B.Sc., nursing, at a private university.

There were about 60 students, who have been in the city since 2019, studying Intermediate to various other professional courses and the remaining were working professionals.

“We have been waiting for this day, ever since lockdown was declared in March this year. Finally, the Andhra Pradesh government in coordination with Manipur government and railways, have made some arrangement,” said another person who works for a private firm in the city.

According to Ms. Sara, all the persons had gone through a preliminary screening and have been declared fit to travel.

Ever since lockdown, the students were accommodated in hostels with food and working professionals were staying at home. “We were not allowed to come out of the hostels or private accommodations and were provided food and other requirements by the college management and company officials and there was no issues,” said Ms. Sara.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:42:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/manipuris-elated-as-arrangements-made-to-send-them-home/article31603562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY