Manipuris elated as arrangements made to send them home

About 80 people comprising students and working professionals from Manipur are an elated lot, as the district authorities have made arrangements for them to return home.

They were seen in a happy mood at APSRTC complex on Saturday, as couple of buses were being readied to take them to Vijayawada. From Vijayawada, we will board a train to Manipur, said Sara, a student of B.Sc., nursing, at a private university.

There were about 60 students, who have been in the city since 2019, studying Intermediate to various other professional courses and the remaining were working professionals.

“We have been waiting for this day, ever since lockdown was declared in March this year. Finally, the Andhra Pradesh government in coordination with Manipur government and railways, have made some arrangement,” said another person who works for a private firm in the city.

According to Ms. Sara, all the persons had gone through a preliminary screening and have been declared fit to travel.

Ever since lockdown, the students were accommodated in hostels with food and working professionals were staying at home. “We were not allowed to come out of the hostels or private accommodations and were provided food and other requirements by the college management and company officials and there was no issues,” said Ms. Sara.